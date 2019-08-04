Another blatant lie by Indian govt unmasked

RAWALPINDI: In its latest attempt to forge the facts as the United States President Donald Trump offered mediation on the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India, the Indian government’s false claims of missing Pakistan Army soldier(s) and intrusion across the Line of Control (LoC) have been refuted by its own military report. In a report submitted to the Indian government, the Indian military has acknowledged the fact that no contact had been made between armies of both countries, no soldier from the Pakistani side went missing and no intrusion occurred in this year.

According to analysts, the Indian government has been indulging in playing different tactics for diverting the world attention from the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination (in the light of United Nations resolutions). As Trump offered to mediate to resolve the longstanding dispute of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), Pakistanhas gained a diplomatic success while New Delhi has been trying to escape from resolving the conflict and continuously violates fundamental human rights. A late-night tweet by the ISPR rejected Indian allegations of intrusion.

“Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan and possession of bodies are mere propaganda. Such blatant lies/staged dramas are Indian disinformation manoeuvre to divert world attention from increased atrocities by Indian occupation forces inside IOJ&K,” he said.

Use of cluster munitions has been banned by 102 countries, most of which are signatories to the Convention on Cluster Ammunition, because of concerns that the weapon causes disproportionate civilian casualties. Some of the unexploded bomblets released from a cluster bomb may remain unexploded and may kill or maim civilians even afterwards.

The DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor categorically denied that the Army had initiated cross-border fire and the bodies of Pakistani soldiers had been found by Indian troops in IHK.