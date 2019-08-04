Limping Fognini eager to keep dream alive in Montreal

MONTREAL: Fabio Fognini goes into Monday’s start of the ATP Montreal Masters carrying a leg injury but determined to hit a personal best by the end of this season.

Winning the Monte Carlo title on clay in April vaulted the Italian towards the game’s eilte — a position the 32-year-old finds extremely comfortable. Fognini is seeded seventh in Canada and will play in the second round against the winner between local Brayden Schnur and a qualifier.

“Things have changed for me,” the husband of retired former US Open winner Flavia Pennetta said on Sunday. “I”m happy to be in the Top eight here. “This is a big event and I want to play well.” But the volatile talent, who can explode into anger on occasion, admits he’s facing an uphill battle as the run-up to the US Open continues on North American cement.

Rafael Nadal takes the top seeding as he defends his trophy from last year, when he beat Greek young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Weekend Kitzbuehel champion Dominic Thiem, Roland Garros finalist at the last two editions against Nadal, is seeded second and, like the Spaniard, will be playing the hardcourts for the first time since March. Roger Federer will wait to start his hardcourt campaign next week in Cincinnati.