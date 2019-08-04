Marquez extends lead with victory at Czech MotoGP

BRNO, Czech Republic: Honda’s Marc Marquez claimed his 50th career race win with victory at the Czech MotoGP on Sunday after the race had originally been delayed by 45 minutes due to rain.

Spain’s defending champion beat Ducati’s Italian Andrea Dovizioso by 2.4sec to extend his advantage at the top of the riders’ standings to 63 points with his sixth triumph of the season. “I was really concentrating from the beginning because there was some wet patches on turn one but I decided to start and keep my rhythm,” Marquez, 26, told broadcaster BT Sport.

“I saw ‘Dovi’ was behind me and I kept pushing and pushing and pushing. “I am very happy, it was a crazy weekend,” he added. Australian Jack Miller pipped Alex Rins to third spot for his second podium of the campaign in a race cut by one lap due to adverse weather conditions.

Valentino Rossi was sixth and trails Marquez by 110 points in the overall standings. Rins had accused fellow countryman Marquez of having ‘no respect’ for other riders after coming together with him during Saturday’s qualifying.

Suzki’s Rins was angered by what he saw as Marquez altering his line and making contact with him during the second session of the day. His team had also filed a complaint against Marquez echoing their rider’s comments but race organisers decide against taking further action.