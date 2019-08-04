Saadi jumps three places to boost Olympics chance

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top karateka and 2020 Tokyo Olympics prospect Saadi Abbas has improved three places in Olympic ranking following his close fights against tough opponents and a win in the last month’s Asian Karate Championships in Tashkent.

Before going into the continental event in Uzbekistan, Saadi’s Olympic ranking was 21. WKF Tokyo 2020 new standings show he has surged to 18th spot in the -75 kilogramme category. In Tashkent, the Dubai-based Saadi began his journey with a loss when he went 2-3 down to the eventual gold medallist Ken Nishimura of Japan.

After the loss, Saadi was given a repechage. He won his first bout there when he outsmarted Sandi Firmansyah of Indonesia 4-3. But he then went 0-2 down to Bahman Ghoncheh Asgari of Iran.

Saadi must finish in top five at the end of the qualifying time-frame if he is to make it to the world’s most prestigious spectacle to be hosted by Japan in Tokyo next summer. He plans to feature in more events, particularly those to be held in Japan, Russia and Madrid this year in September, October and November, respectively. He will have to fight in some events in 2020 as well.

“I will make strong plans in coming days,” Saadi told ‘The News’ from Dubai on Sunday. “In the Asian event my pool was much tough, otherwise, I would have won a medal,” said Saadi who has already won one gold and two bronze in the Asian Championship. He also has to his credit two Commonwealth Karate Championships titles and a US Open crown. He also claimed silver in the 2017 Baku Islamic Games.