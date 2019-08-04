NBP, SSGC secure final berths as both WAPDA teams crash out

KARACHI: NBP and SSGC romped to the final of the Air Marshal Nur Khan (late) National Hockey Championship here at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium on Sunday.

NBP thrashed WAPDA Whites 3-1, and SSGC thumped WAPDA 2-1 in a nail-biting encounter. There was anti-climax in the second semi-final as SSGC surprised a professional WAPDA unit. SSGC played attacking game right from the start but a small mistake by an SSGC defender gave the opposition in the 5th minute a penalty stroke and Bilal made no mistake.

SSGC kept their attacking game and finally scored in the 15th minute when Mubashir shot the ball straight into the net via a penalty corner. There were some fouls in the second quarter with two green cards in the 22nd minute from both sides and a yellow card in the 27th minute for SSGC.

Both teams lacked finishing skills in the penalty area. SSGC’s Mubashir netted his second goal in the 38th minute through a penalty corner.

The next minute heated words were exchanged and four yellow cards were shown. The last quarter saw WAPDA displaying a consistent attacking game but their forwards missed many open goal chances.

The first semi-final was a one-sided affair as NBP’s strong attacking line scored consistently. Atiq Arshad broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, rolling a field pass into the net. Bilal made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute via a field goal and finally made it 3-0.

WAPDA Whites scored in the 58th minute but it was too little and too late. The third place match between WAPDA and WAPDA Whites will be played on Monday (today) at 1pm. The final will be played at 4pm.