Experts recommend customised footwear for diabetics to prevent amputations

Local and foreign health experts on Sunday recommended to the federal and provincial governments to establish diabetic foot clinics throughout the country and ensure provision of customised footwear for every person with diabetes in Pakistan on subsidised rates to reduce lower-limb amputations due to diabetic foot ulcers.

They came up with the recommendation on the concluding day of an international conference on diabetes on Sunday. It was said that around 2.5 million people suffered from diabetic foot ulcers every year in Pakistan and of them, 10 per cent had to have their feet or legs amputated to save their lives.

"Every year, three to four hundred thousand lower limbs of people with diabetes are amputated but these amputations can be prevented by providing customised footwear to each and every person with diabetes,” said Dr Zahid Miyan, president of the National Association of Diabetes Educators of Pakistan (Nadep), as he spoke at the closing day of Nadep Diabetes Footcon 2019.

The two-day conference was attended by hundreds of physicians from different cities of Pakistan as well as health experts from Europe, Africa and Middle East. They pledged to provide specialised care and services to the people to prevent amputation of their feet and legs due to diabetic foot ulceration, which is the major cause of permanent disability around the globe these days.

Dr Miyan, who is also the vice president of Diabetic Foot International (D-Foot Int), said data suggested 70 per cent of the people whose legs were amputated due to diabetic foot ulcers, died within five years of amputation as they acquired other diseases and ailments in addition to diabetes and its complications.

He maintained that amputations and disability due to diabetic foot ulcers had become a global health concern and experts were coming with applicable and cost-effective solutions of the problem.

"The message we want to convey today through this conference is that people with diabetes should take care of their feet more than their faces and try to prevent their feet from injury. One of the best way to avoid injuries and foot ulcers is the use of customised footwear, which prevents amputations up to 80 per cent,” he said.

Italian diabetologist and foot expert Dr Roberto Anichini said every person with diabetes must have their feet examined by a specialist every time they visit a health care establishment so that any lesion, blister or injury could be detected and taken care of. The expert added that in Italy, legs and feet of thousands of people had been saved just by creating awareness about diabetic foot ulcers among common people and the doctors.

"There is also a need for promoting customised footwear among people with diabetes. Unfortunately, people in low income group pay least attention to their feet which carry burden of their entire body and are prone to injury a lot as compared to other organs,” he said.

Eminent physician Dr Asim Bin Zafar gave a detailed presentation on peripheral arterial disease (PAD) among people with diabetes, saying it was the biggest cause of foot ulcers in diabetics. He added that with the help of the latest technology and the use of intervention radiology, this condition could be treated now and lower limbs could be saved.

Tanzanian diabetic foot expert Dr Zulfiqar G Abbas was of the opinion that like in Asia, people in African countries were also habitual of delaying treatment and instead of approaching specialised health care professionals, they used homemade remedies and went to quacks and faith-healers, and visited hospitals only after the condition had gone out of control.

"There is a need to educate people with diabetes that they should not ignore health of their feet and take care of their lower limbs like their eyes and hands," he added.

Prof Abdul Basit, president of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) MENA Region, urged the nutritionists to come up with diet plans in accordance with local needs and requirements of Pakistani people, saying food items eaten in Europe could not be recommended for the people of Pakistan.

"We are soon going to come up with a recipe book which would be based on diets and recipes of food eaten locally. Diet control is essential element of diabetes control but it should be advised keeping in view the local norms, eating habits and needs of the people,” he said.

Other experts who spoke at the event included Prof Ejaz Vohra, Dr Usman Faheem, Erum Ghafoor, Salma Meher from the United Kingdom, nutritionist Saima Rasheed and Dr Saif-ul-Haq.