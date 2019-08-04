Jewellery shop robbed in Orangi Town

A jewellery shop in Orangi Town was robbed by armed men on Sunday. According to the police, four armed men on motorcycles entered a jewellery shop, ‘Imran Jewellers’, located in the eighth street of Aligarh Bazaar, within the limits of the Orangi Town Police Station. They held the shop’s manager at gunpoint and robbed it of fifty gold earrings, forty gold lockets, four gold chains and cash of forty one thousand rupees. The robbers managed to flee after robbing the jewellery shop.

Warehouse gutted

A warehouse of deep freezers in Federal B Area was gutted by a fire on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, a fire erupted at a warehouse of deep freezers in Block 10 of Federal B Area. Reacting to the information, two fire tenders were immediately despatched to the site, however, as they were not enough, more fire tenders were later sent to aid them.

The flames were put out by the firefighters after three hours. No loss of life was reported in the incident, the spokesperson said, adding that the fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit.