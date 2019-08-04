House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator robbed

Unidentified men on Sunday robbed the house of the media coordinator of estranged Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Farooq Sattar in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The robbery took place at a residence in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 1 where a group of unidentified armed men broke into at around 4:15am in the early morning and held Sattar’s media coordinator Nazia Ali, her husband and two minor children hostage at gunpoint for at least three hours.

“Apart from guns, they also had gas cutters and other equipment,” said Nazia, who is a social worker and has also been associated with show business, as she spoke to The News. “They (robbers) entered our home by breaking the doors, grills and locks when we were asleep.”

She added that the armed men were wearing trousers and shirts, appeared to be between 30 and 35 years old, and they had their faces covered with cloth. They beat her husband up when he tried to offer resistance and held her children at gunpoint.

The media coordinator of Sattar said the robbers took jewellery, cash, mobile phones, laptops and other valuables worth around Rs2 million with them. She added that they had arrived in a silver Toyota Corolla, and some of them also stayed outside the two-storey house while the others robbed it.

According to Nazia, the robbers also broke the cabinets and wardrobes of the house. The robbers seemed professional and trained, she said, adding that the robbers left the house at around 7:15am after spending three hours there.

Following the incident, a contingent of law enforcers reached the house to inquire into the robbery. Police officials said they had recorded the statements of the family members and also obtained fingerprints to trace and arrest the suspects.