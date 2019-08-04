Sindh police pay tribute to martyrs

The Sindh police observed Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Police Martyrs Day) on Sunday to pay homage to the officials of the provincial police force who rendered their lives in the line of duty, and express solidarity with their families.

Special programmes were organised by the Sindh police at the headquarters and offices of various units of the police across the province to commemorate the martyred cops.

In Karachi, the police held Quran Khwani for the martyrs, which was attended by a large number of senior police officers.

On the direction of Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, special ceremonies were held at police divisions, ranges, zones and districts.

Senior police officials of the divisions, ranges, headquarters, zones and districts concerned laid wreaths on the graves of the martyrs and offered Fateha. They also distributed gifts among the children of Shuhada of the Sindh Police.

The police authorities had decided to observe August 4 as the martyrs’ day across the province to highlight the role of police for maintaining law and order and to pay homage to the force’s personnel who sacrificed their lives in order to protect lives and properties of citizens.

The Sindh IGP had earlier directed all the relevant police officials to observe August 4 as the police martyrs day at respective police ranges in the province. He asked the DIGs to visit graveyards and lay wreaths on graves of the martyred policemen. Besides, he issued directions to all the DIGs to hold seminars in the memory of the martyrs and invite heirs of the martyred policemen, representatives of Citizen-Police Liaison Committee and civil society representatives to them.

The main event to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Sindh police was organised at the Karachi Expo Centre, which was attended by the IGP and senior police officials. Apart from the police high-ups, people from different walks of life and families of the martyred cops also participated in the event.

“I pay tribute to the martyrs of all the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan,” said the IGP in his message on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police. “Peace has returned because of the martyrs’ sacrifices,” he asserted.