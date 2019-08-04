Four ministers, two advisers inducted into Sindh cabinet

Four new provincial ministers and two advisers were inducted into the Sindh cabinet on Sunday after which the number of provincial ministers in the cabinet has increased to 18.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail administered oath to the newly appointed provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Husssain Shah, Abdul Bari Pitafi, Ikramullah Khan Dharejo and Sohail Anwar Siyal, at a simple ceremony held at Darbar Hall of the Sindh Governor House. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

After the oath-taking ceremony, Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah announced that the CM had also approved appointments of his two new advisers, Nisar Khuhro and Syed Aijaz Shah Shirazi.

With the induction of two advisers into the cabinet, the total number of advisers to the CM has reached four. The two advisers who were appointed earlier include Aijaz Jakhrani, who holds the portfolio of the prison department, and Murtaza Wahab, who has portfolios of information, law and anti-corruption.

Of the four new ministers, Nasir and Pitafi were recently part of the Sindh cabinet but they resigned as they had to take part in the electoral campaign in favour of the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) candidate in the recently held by-election on a National Assembly seat in Ghotki.

Siyal served as the Sindh home minister in the previous term of the PPP's Sindh government. Dharejo also served as the provincial minister for cooperatives in the previous Sindh government.