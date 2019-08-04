‘Clean-up drive just a photo opportunity’

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s law and information adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has claimed that the federal government-backed campaign to clean up Karachi that kicked off on Sunday is nothing but a photo opportunity.

In a statement released to the media in response to the launch of the Ali Haider Zaidi-led clean-up drive, Wahab said that the federal minister for maritime affairs is incapable of even running the affairs of his own ministry so it is unwise to expect him to clean up the city.

The adviser said that the people affiliated with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf know well how to take credit for the sanitation work actually carried out by the municipal agencies. “By positing a tweet, Ali Zaidi took credit for the sanitation campaign conducted by the district municipal corporation of Keamari.”

He added: “Those who claim that they will clear the storm water drains better know that there are 556 big and small drains across the city.”

Wahab said that Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has completely failed to deliver once so now he has resorted to levelling allegations against others. He said that the mayor should first answer who stopped him from carrying out sanitation work in the city.

“Don’t blame others for your own slackness and inefficiency,” said the adviser. “The people of Karachi would have taken a sigh of relief if all the people and agencies here had ably fulfilled their obligations.”

He added: “It is sad that those who lay claim to this city in fact plundered it to the extent that it was pushed to the verge of destruction. Those who actually ruined the city have now started to blame others.”