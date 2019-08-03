7 Maoist rebels killed in central India gunfight

NEW DELHI: Indian special forces killed seven suspected Maoist rebels in a raid on a jungle camp Saturday that triggered a gunfight lasting several hours, police said.

The far-left rebels in the central state of Chhattisgarh are part of a long-standing conflict that has left tens of thousands dead since the 1960s. They were in a camp in dense forest in Rajnandgaon district, some 70 kilometres (43 miles) from the state capital Raipur.

“So far seven bodies have been recovered from the encounter spot,” a senior police officer in the district told AFP on condition of anonymity. He said arms and ammunition were recovered from the camp.