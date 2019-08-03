Civilian casualties in Afghan war jump in July

KABUL: Civilian casualty rates across Afghanistan jumped back to record levels last month, following a dip earlier in the year, the UN said Saturday.

According to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, more than 1,500 civilians were killed or wounded in the Afghan conflict in July, the highest monthly toll so far in 2019 and the worst single month since May 2017. The increase, which was attributed largely to a rise in attacks by the Taliban and other “anti-government” groups, came amid a US-led push for a peace deal that both Washington and the Taliban say is making progress.

“As peace efforts have intensified in recent weeks so too has the conflict on the ground,” UNAMA head Tadamichi Yamamoto said in a statement. “I call on all parties not to ramp up military operations thinking that doing so will give them a stronger position in talks about peace.” A string of high-profile attacks rocked Afghanistan last month, including a July 25 suicide attack on a bus in Kabul that was followed by a secondary explosion targeting first responders. The seven civilian dead included six women and a three-year-old boy.

No group claimed responsibility, but Afghan and US officials have blamed the Taliban.

On July 28, suicide bombers and gunmen stormed the Kabul office of Amrullah Saleh, President Ashraf Ghani’s running-mate for upcoming elections, killing at least 20 people.

UNAMA published a report Tuesday showing a 27 percent drop in casualties for the first half of 2019 compared to the same period last year — which was a record — but nonetheless, 1,366 civilians were killed and another 2,446 injured.