Sun Aug 04, 2019
AFP
August 4, 2019

Three dead as sea cliff falls on California beachgoers

World

LOS ANGELES: At least three people died when part of a cliff collapsed onto beachgoers on the California coast on Friday, authorities said. The incident took place near a staircase leading to Grandview Surf Beach, north of San Diego.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said one person was killed and the City of Encinitas later tweeted that two of three people who were taken to hospital had also died.

“Beachgoers should continue to use caution when visiting beach areas,” the City of Encinitas cautioned in the tweet.

At least two people had to be rescued from the debris after being trapped, said Lieutenant Ted Greenawald of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Encinitas lifeguard captain Larry Giles told local reporters that rescuers were working with dogs to search for other possible victims. The beach where the incident took place is located along sandstone cliffs that have rapidly eroded over the years.

