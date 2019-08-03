Pakistan sports in shambles

Having a solid structure India is always ready for any international event. South Asian Games are not its priority. It tops these Games without trouble because it possesses a huge pool of potentially glorious athletes who are constantly under preparation.

Bangladesh’s 666 athletes (355 male, 311 female) are in camps to prepare for the 13th South Asian Games.

Sri Lanka, the second-best nation of the last South Asian Games held in India in 2016, is aiming to field an 800-member contingent in the 2019 SAG which Nepal is going to host in Kathmandu and Pokhara from December 1-10.

Being hosts Nepal also eyes impressive showing in the region’s premier biennial spectacle which faced postponement several times due to various reasons.

The hosts have already started preparations for the purpose. Camps of most of the disciplines are under way.

But the fate of Pakistan’s full-pledged participation in these eight-nation Games is not yet known. So far there have been no camps. Highly reliable sources have told me that Pakistan may not be able to field its full-fledged contingent in these Games because of lack of state support. They said that Pakistan may have only token participation in the Games. If it happens it will be really an embarrassing situation for the nation.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has reminded Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) several times that camps should be started at the earliest due to shortage of time.

Pakistan, already under pressure keeping in view its pathetic showing in the 2016 SAG in India, needed long camps this time to regain its former standing. Pakistan finished third last time. It was expected that the nation would prepare well under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government but the situation is really frustrating. National athletes have been inactive for the last one year. Only a few frontline players have got international exposure during this timeframe due to lack of financial resources with the federations.

The biggest issue is that the PSB’s restructuring has stopped all financial decisions of the Board. The restructuring process has also blown away Pakistan’s qualifying chances for 2020 Olympics as the state has failed to facilitate the hopefuls and prepare them for the qualifying rounds.

Due to so much delay in preparation process it is not likely that Pakistan would be able to perform impressively in SAG in Nepal.

Irrespective of the outcome, Pakistan at least should make an effort to field a heavy contingent in these regional Games.

The PTI government should not take austerity measures in sports sector. It is the most demanding area and a huge investment is always required here.

According to sources, the PSB surrendered Rs60m before the closure of the last financial year. The Board should have given this money to the federations which could provide exposure to their athletes, hire foreign coaches and purchase equipment.

Pakistan’s sports are in shambles. Keeping in view the prevailing situation the POA should brace up for damage control.

If the state is unable to sponsor the desired contingent then the POA, with the coordination of the federations, should try to seek sponsors and ensure Pakistan’s maximum participation in the Nepal event.

Although this is not the job of the POA but I firmly believe that it can do it if it tries its best. POA president Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan has managed sponsorship for karateka Saadi Abbas, who is an Olympic prospect, by engaging the Indus Motor Company (IMC). This is a great step from the POA head as Saadi has the potential to win an Olympic seat. Some of the federations also have influential people as their heads and they can find sponsors for the great cause of ensuring Pakistan’s maximum participation in SAG.

Let’s make an effort and I hope POA will succeed.

Now we come to the issues of athletics, cycling and judo federations. The POA is trying to resolve the issues of these federations through mediation committees. The issue of these federations is that their provincial bodies are not affiliated with the respective provincial Olympic associations. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa judo issue has been resolved. But in Sindh and Punjab it is not likely to be resolved.

Athletics and cycling issues resolution also seems tough. If the issues were not resolved then it would put in danger the participation of these disciplines in the 33rd National Games which will begin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from October 26.

According to sources, the POA chief is keen to resolve these disputes but there are impediments. Let’s see how POA tackles these issues. These three federations are affiliated with their respective international federations.

As Pakistan will host the next edition of the SAG in 2021, the ministry of IPC should immediately convene a high level meeting so that work could be started to ensure that the Games are organised in a fine manner.

The POA chief has discussed this issue with the IPC ministry but a concrete step in this connection has not yet been taken.

It would be a wise decision from the IPC to begin its journey through the coordination of POA so that the event could be hosted in grand style.

