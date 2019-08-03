Meeke, Latvala undone by rogue rock in Finland

LONDON, Finland: Kris Meeke and Jari-Matti Latvala came unstuck when hitting the same rogue rock in the Rally of Finland on Saturday. Latvala lost the lead when puncturing the rear left tyre on his Toyota, while his teammate Meeke had to retire when breaking his suspension after striking the same obstacle on stage 14. Images showed the rear wheel ripped from the Northern Irishman’s car. The twin drama left another Toyota driver, Ott Tanak, in control by 13.8 seconds from Latvala, with Meeke having to retire when placed third. “It happened on a small road at a right corner,” said Latvala. “I went a little bit into the ditch but there was a stone the size of a head there.” With his tyre changed Latvala was able to continue in Saturday morning’s 15th stage. Tanak, leading the world rally championship, is aiming to follow up his win in Finland 12 months ago.