Brighton break transfer record to sign Webster

LONDON: Adam Webster became Premier League side Brighton’s record signing on Saturday when they agreed to pay a reported Â£20million ($24 million) to Championship outfit Bristol City for the central defender. The 24-year-old — who only joined Bristol City from Ipswich Town last year — signed a four year contract with last season’s FA Cup semi-finalists. “He is a quality defender, comfortable on the ball and fits the profile of the player we want to bring to the club,” said Brighton manager Graham Potter. “He was very keen to join us. “Predominantly a centre-half, he can also play at right-back, and he will bring additional competition alongside our existing defensive options.” Webster has made more than 200 senior appearances, with around half at Championship level.