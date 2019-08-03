Ganguly wants to coach India

MUMBAI: Sourav Ganguly is “definitely interested” in becoming India’s coach, but not right now. The former captain said that his plate was full with current commitments, but once those were done, he would certainly put forward his candidature for the post.

“Definitely, I’m interested but not at this point of time. Let one more phase go then I will throw my name into the fray,” Ganguly told Press Trust of India. “Currently, I’m associated with too many things — IPL, CAB [Cricket Association of Bengal, where he’s president], TV commentary. Let me complete this. But I will definitely put my hat at some stage. Provided I get selected. But definitely I’m interested. Not now, but in the future.” The BCCI has called for applications for the team’s coaching staff, with the current incumbents’ contracts set to end after India’s tour of West Indies. All of Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Bangar, B Arun and R Sridhar have had their names automatically entered into the selection process, which will be conducted by the reconstituted Cricket Advisory Committee of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy.

Ganguly was part of the original CAC, alongside Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, when the current coaching staff were appointed, and he felt that among the current applicants, there wasn’t any ‘heavyweight’ name. “Going by the applicants, I don’t see any heavyweight names,” he said. “I heard Mahela (Jayawardene) would apply but ultimately he didn’t... There are not many big names who have applied for the coach’s job. Ultimately I don’t know what the panel will decide. They have been around for a while.