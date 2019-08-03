Babar stars in Somerset’s eight-wicket win

LAHORE: Pakistan and Somerset batsman Babar Azam put on an impressive performance once again in the Vitality T20 Blast.

Babar, who is the leading run scorer in the 20-over competition with 263 runs in five matches at an average of 65.75, made 43 off 31 deliveries with five boundaries and a six to his name.

His knock proved to be a handy one in Somerset’s eight-wicket win over Surrey in Taunton on Friday.

Surrey, batting first, posted a formidable total of 203-4 in their 20 overs with skipper Aaron Finch and Sam Curran scoring half-centuries. Finch made 72 off 44 deliveries after hitting six fours and four sixes while Curran scored 53 off 37 with six boundaries and two maximums. Ollie Pope chipped in with his 37-run knock.

Max Waller was the standout bowler for Somerset as he finished with figures of 2-34 in four overs.

Somerset, chasing a 204-run target, faced few problems as the side completed the run chase in 18.4 overs on the loss of two wickets. Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Banton top scored with 37-ball 71 while Eddie Byrom played a blistering knock of 54 off 19 balls which included six boundaries and four sixes.

Babar and James Hilderith made 43 and 31 runs respectively. Imran Tahir and Gareth Batty took a wicket each respectively.

Essex fast-bowler Mohammad Amir did not have a great day at the office as he went wicketless in the fixture against Gloucestershire in Bristol. Amir returned with figures of 0-33 at an economy of 8.25.

Essex, electing to bat first, made 206-3 in their 20 overs with Tom Westley, Cameron Delport and Dan Lawrence scoring half-centuries. Westley remained unbeaten at 86 runs off 54 balls with the help of seven boundaries and four sixes.

Lawrence and Delport scored 56 and 51 runs respectively.

Benny Howell was the standout bowler for Gloucestershire with his figures 2-13 with 11 dots to his name.

Gloucestershire, in chase of 207-run target, were restricted to 181-5 in 20 overs. Ryan Higgins top-scored 43-ball 77 while Jack Taylor contributed 43 runs to the scorecard. Adam Zampa took two wickets for Essex.