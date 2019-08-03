Panchal, Mayank fifties help India A turn tide

QUEEN’S PARK: Half-centuries by Priyank Panchal and Mayank Agarwal helped India A claw back into the contest against West Indies A in the second unofficial Test at the Queen’s Park Oval, on Friday.

The opening duo, in pursuit of the 278-run target, stitched a 150-run partnership for the first wicket after K Gowtham’s fifer had skittled West Indies A out for 149 in their second essay. Resuming Day 3 on 12 for 4, a 65-run stand between Jermaine Blackwood and Sunil Ambris paved way for West Indies to resurrect their innings. Blackwood fell for 31 to Shivam Dube but Ambris continued to hold the innings together. The 26-year old stroked 10 boundaries en route his 12th first-class fifty even as he didn’t get ample support from the other end. The last five batsmen managed to add a combined total of 29 runs as Gowtham ran through the lower order. In response, India A came hard at them in the chase. Panchal stroked his second consecutive fifty of the match while Agarwal made up for his first innings failure. The duo batted all through the second session but fell in quick succession in the final hour of play. Raymon Reifer bowled Panchal while Agarwal was caught by substitute fielder Jahmar Hamilton. The hosts managed to scalp another wicket before the end of day’s play, with Chemar Holder also accounting for Hanuma Vihari’s wicket but Abhimanyu Easwaran and Anmolpreet Singh ensured India A went to stumps without any further damage. At 185 for 3, with 93 more runs needed for a win, India A look better placed to register a series win.

Brief Scores: West Indies A 318 & 149 (Sunil Ambris 71, Jermaine Blackwood 31; K Gowtham 5-17, Sandeep Warrier 3-43) lead India A 190 & 185/3 (Mayank Agarwal 81, Priyank Panchal 68; Chemar Holder 2-34, Raymon Reifer 1-44) by 92 runs.