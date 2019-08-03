Japan thrash Tonga 41-7 before World Cup

TOKYO: Japan thrashed Tonga Saturday 41-7 before a sold-out crowd, a confidence boosting second win in a row for the Brave Blossoms as they build up to the World Cup on home soil.

The 11th-ranked Brave Blossoms bagged five tries to 14th-ranked Tonga’s one in their second match of the Pacific Nations Cup, with less than 50 days before Japan hosts the first World Cup to be held in Asia.

Captain Michael Leitch, back after injury, said the team would scrutinise their performance but that they were on the right track after last week’s win against Fiji.

Earlier Saturday, Fiji scored a 38-13 win over Canada in Suva in a morale-boosting performance for the defending champions after last week’s loss to Japan.

It was a vastly different Fiji side that faced Canada, with only three forwards retaining their places and Racing 92 lock Leone Nakarawa captain for the first time.

While Canada enjoyed the best of possession and territory it was the solid Fijian pack that controlled the breakdown, but coach John McKee said the line-up needed more work. After an early Shane O’Leary penalty for Canada, Viliame Mata, Peceli Yato, and Nakarawa responded with tries for Fiji in the first half before Canada scored against the run of play when Kainoa Lloyd crossed the line from an intercept.

In the opening minutes of the second half prop Peni Ravai and right wing Josua Tuisova barrelled their way over the line to cement Fiji’s lead, before Mesulame Dolokoto added a further try in the closing stages.

Earlier Saturday, a late penalty by AJ MacGinty kept the USA Eagles unbeaten when they overcame Samoa 13-10.

But while the Eagles controlled much of the game they were rarely able to convert their dominance into points — leading coach Gary Gold to say they have “a long way to go” before the World Cup.

MacGinty, one of the few survivors in a vastly rearranged USA side following their 47-19 disposal of Canada, had them on the board with a handy penalty in the third minute.

Samoa struck back almost immediately when AJ Alatimu set Alapati Leiua up for a simple try against a non-existent defence.