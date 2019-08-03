‘Gamble on Japan hosting World Cup proved a winner’

LONDON: World Rugby took a risk awarding Japan the hosting of the 2019 Rugby World Cup but it has turned out to be a great decision Brett Gosper, CEO of the sport’s governing body, told AFP.

The 60-year-old Australian added announcing two World Cup hosts as they did back in 2009, England won the right for the 2015 edition, should be something the World Rugby board considers doing on a permanent basis in the future.

Gosper — speaking to AFP with just under 50 days to go to Japan playing Russia in the opening match in the sport’s quadrennial showpiece — said it had been a courageous decision to go outside the sport’s heartlands in awarding Asia the continent’s first hosting of the tournament.

Japan saw off competition from South Africa and Italy.

“World Rugby made a bold decision and as it turned out one of its soundest and great decisions,” said Gosper, who has been in his post since 2012.

“They took a risk with Japan but it seems to be working out extremely positively.

“The decision by World Rugby to award two World Cup hostings at the same time is something that should be considered by the board for the future. “You can be strategic because by nominating England for the 2015 edition — relatively low risk with promise of high returns — gave us the time and the assurance to delve into the uncharted territory of Japan hosting the tournament.”

Gosper, whose own rugby playing career included time with the flamboyant French side Racing 92 renowned for turning out in pink bow ties and toasting each other on the pitch with a glass of champagne, points to both ticket sales and the level of interest within Japan as evidence of the wisdom of awarding it to them.

“The ticket sales are exceptional,” he said. “5.5m million applications is a record for a Rugby World Cup — ahead of England (in 2015), while we have sold more than 85% of tickets with one sales phase left to go on August 10, which is a great place to be.