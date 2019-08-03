LRC holds Friendship Cup race today

LAHORE: Lahore Race Club (LRC) will be observing a Friendship Day with a Cup race of 1000 metres in its summer meeting at its racecourse on Sunday (today).

However, to set the tone of the day, another five Rambo Plate races will be organized before the cup while sixth plate and final race of the day will be held after the main run. The cup race features seven selected horses, which are a class of their own. Despite having won several races, Jharra from among these participants is believed to be above all of them with competition is expected from Wali Choice and Costa Rica. Here the concern has been shown by some of the owners who say it’s an encouraging sign that LRC is organizing races regularly on Sundays but the issues worrying them is the side railing of the racecourse that has gone small from the main course.

The time one horse touches the other during race, one of them falls out of the course injuring the horse and the rider too.

A couple of years back the plan was made to raise the railing but was stopped on someone’s direction from the highest seat. If the facilities in the club were not raised and development and maintenance work is not properly carried out the chances are this sport will also diminish like the sports of the country, an owner maintained.

Coming back to the races the first Class-VII and Division-V pursuit favourite for win is Khan Gul, place Naveed Choice and fluke Successful while other participants are Lovely Poma, Bet of The Day, Mozrat, Royal Performer, Mohmar Queen, Crazy Doll, Dancing Beauty, Naval Officer and Start Me Up.

Second race favourite for win is Magic, place Nice Moon and fluke Hockey Star while other participants are Channel, Beach Beauty, Serene One, War of Will, Bright Gold, Sheba, Zahid Love, Zoaq-e-Yaqeen, Golden Stamp and Good Action.

Third race favourite for win is Sports Model, place Neeli The Great and fluke Bau Jee while other participants are King Queen, Turab Pnnce, Zil Prince, Meri Sahiba, She, Aie Muskan and Mehmoor Princess.

Fourth race favourite for win is Moman Princess, place Nice One and fluke Afzaal Choice while other participants are Noor-e-Sehar, New Sonia, Vegas and Big Foot.

Fifth race favourite for win is Neeli De Malika, place After Hero and fluke Lahori Sayeen while other participants are Tell Me, Qamar Choice, Moazzam Prince, Blue Max.

Sixth Friendship Day Cup race favourite for win is Jharra, place Wali Choice and fluke Costa Rica while other participants are Candle, Prince Of Lion, Abdullah Princess and Keep It Up.

Seventh race favourite for win is Best Terms, place Banjo and fluke Jane-e-Fida while other participants are Sarai Norang, Natalia, Nadaan, Qalandra, Wahab Choice, Ishaq Prince, Albaila, Sayban-e-Bhakkar, Mashable and Helena.