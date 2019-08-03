close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
AFP
August 4, 2019

Julian out of San Sebastian Classic

Sports

AFP
August 4, 2019

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain: Julian Alaphilippe dropped out of the San Sebastian Classic on Saturday, following up on his Tour de France disappointment by abandoning the Basque Country race 90 kilometres into his ride. “#Klasikoa defending champion @alafpolak1 has stopped after 90 kilometers,” his team Deceuninck-Quick Step announced on Twitter. The 27-year-old, who held the yellow jersey at the Tour de France for 14 stages before being overhauled by eventual winner Egan Bernal, reportedly pulled up with muscle fatigue built up since the end of the Tour, which finished last weekend.

