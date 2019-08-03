close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 4, 2019

Javeria excels for ICC Women’s Global squad

Sports

 
August 4, 2019

ByOur correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan women team captain Javeria Khan led the ICC Women’s Global Development squad to a six-wicket victory over Surrey Stars in London on Friday.

The Pakistani batsman made 64 off 59 deliveries which included eight boundaries. Surrey Stars, electing to bat first, scored 118-9 in their 20 overs as only three players managed to score in double figures. Skipper Grace Gibbs played a knock of 52 runs off 51 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

Rhianna Southby and Alice Capsey scored 26 and 13 runs, respectively. The Women’s Global Development Squad chased down the target of the 119-run target in 19 overs with a loss of four wickets. Apart from Javeria’s knock, Fargana Hoque chipped in with his 26-run knock which included two fours. Bryony Smith and Eva Gray took a wicket each for Surrey Stars.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports