Marquez on pole for Czech MotoGP

BRNO, Czech Republic: Spain’s Honda rider Marc Marquez, five-time world champion and current championship leader, will start Sunday’s Czech Moto Grand Prix in Brno on pole after heading qualification.

It was a sixth pole of the season for Marquez, who finished 2.524sec ahead of Australian Jack Miller (Ducati), with French KTM rider Johann Zarco in third. Marquez has notched up five victories from the nine races of this 19-race season and sits 58 points clear of Italian Andrea Dovizioso, who won in Brno last season.