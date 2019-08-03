PCB body to finalise reshuffling recommendations on 6th

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee is to finalise its recommendations on the reshuffling of team management and the selection committee on August 6 after sharing notes with members.

A well placed source in the PCB has confirmed to The News that though recommendations had been given final shape, all committee members were to be approached on August 6 for the second time to share the notes and make a final draft of recommendations for Chairman Ehsan Mani’s consumption and approval. “The PCB Cricket Committee meeting continued till early hours Saturday. Though recommendations have been given final shape, the Committee members will again be approached on telephone or in person on August 6-Tuesday to share the recommendations with each member and to make it a unanimous paper. On Tuesday or on Wednesday, these recommendations will be submitted with PCB chairman Ehsan Mani. It will then be up to PCB chairman to decide on the changes if there would be any,” the source within the PCB said. The Committee reviewed performances of the senior men, women, U19 and U16 national sides over the past three years.

Over the course of the meeting Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur, former chief selector Inzamam ul Haq, and Sarfraz Ahmed provided their assessment and feedback on the senior men’s team’s performances. The Committee chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan included Zakir Khan, Musdassar Nazar, Haroon Rashid, Misbahul Haq Urooj Mumtaz and Wasim Akram (on Skype). During the meeting Friday evening all major protagonists were cross questioned as what had gone wrong during the World Cup that resulted in Pakistan failure to make it to the semi-finals.

Surprisingly, both chief selector Inzamamul Haq and captain Sarfraz praised team’s performance and termed it satisfactory. “The team gave satisfactory performance in the World Cup, despite the fact that we lost the opening match by a big margin,” Inzamam told committee members.

Sarfraz kept on boosting his team’s performance by saying that they won four matches at a trot which was a great achievement.

According to an insider head coach Mickey Arthur admitted that performance could have been made better.