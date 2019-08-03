Heirs of 200 martyred cops still looking for promised jobs

PESHAWAR: More than 200 families of martyred policemen are yet to get the jobs promised under the Shuhada Package as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police observe the annual Martyrs Day for a fifth time today to pay homage to the fallen heroes of the force.

“Heirs of over 200 fallen heroes of the KP Police are still waiting to be recruited as assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) under the package. The recruitment of the son or brother of the martyred policemen has been delayed for long although the Inspector General of Police Mohammad Naeem Khan has sent three reminders in recent months,” a source said. The previous provincial government had created 300 supernumerary posts of ASIs for the families of the deceased policemen.

“Besides, the Counter Terrorism Department lacks funds due to bureaucratic hurdles and it can affect the performance of the key force,” the source added. The case of extension of two senior ex-servicemen has also been delayed for a long time.

“We are observing the Martyrs Day on August 4 but many families of the fallen heroes are still deprived of their due rights. The benefits of the compensation package as announced by the government should be made available to the families to avoid any embarrassment,” an official said on Saturday.

The KP Police and the provincial government are observing August 4 as Martyrs Day to pay homage to all the fallen heroes of police and other forces. The functions to observe the day with enthusiasm have already started by setting up blood donation camps, arranging walks, seminars and Quran Khwani and meeting the families of the slain policemen.

Functions were held all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last two weeks. Apart from the police, political workers, civil society, media, traders and people from all walks of life participated in the functions.

The Martyrs Day will start with salutes at the graves of the martyrs, followed by Quran Khwani and other events.

As many as 285 policemen had lost lives in different incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 1970 till 1999. The numbers increased many times from 2000 to 2019 when 1,434 police officers and junior cops embraced martyrdom in suicide attacks, bomb blasts, target killings and ambushes. Over 1,300 policemen were martyred during the last 12 years. According to the record of the KP Police, 28 policemen were martyred in different attacks all over the province in 2006, 107 in 2007, 176 in 2008, 207 in 2009, 101 in 2010 and 148 in 2011. The number of the fallen policemen came down to 94 in 2012 but increased again to 133 in 2013 and 108 in 2014.

The situation, however, started to improve since 2015. The number of the fallen policemen came down to 65 in 2015, 71 in 2016, 38 in 2017, 30 in 2018 and 18 so far in 2019.

Among the fallen heroes of the KP Police, there were a number of senior officers. The first senior officer martyred in KP was Abid Ali, the then DIG Bannu Region who lost his life in an attack while on his way to Peshawar in December 2006. In January 2007, the then CCPO Peshawar and one of the most revered cops, Malik Mohammad Saad, was targeted by a suicide bomber when he along with other senior officials was inspecting security of the route of the Muharram procession in Dhakki Dalgaran near Qissa Khwani. Safwat Ghayur, an Additional IGP commanding Frontier Constabulary, was targeted by a suicide bomber soon after he left his office in the FC Headquarters in Peshawar Saddar on August 4, 2010.

Another Additional IGP Mohammad Ashraf Noor was targeted by a suicide bomber in Hayatabad when he was on his way to office in November 2017. Among the SPs, Iqbal Marwat was the youngest who died in a suicide bombing in February 2010. Another DPO Khurshid Khan, who was serving in Lower Dir, was martyred along with ex-district nazim Alamzeb during an encounter with terrorists in March 2009.