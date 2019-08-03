Indian military to form new battle formations along Pak border

NEW DELHI: Aiming to further strengthen its ability to carry out swift strikes during wars, the Indian army is going to raise new lethal battle formations along the borders with Pakistan by October.

Indian army chief Gen Bipin Rawat in an interview with an Indian channel said that he took the decision in the matter after an extensive deliberation with the military commanders and junior officers. "After we received the reports from the army commanders, we carried out field trials and exercises to validate the concepts of integrated battle group (IBG). I'm happy to tell you that from now, top to bottom, our troops are really happy with the formation of the IBGs," he said. The Indian army chief said that the formation of these IBGs will help the military to become lean and efficient in terms of war fighting. As per the plan, the Indian army is going to raise the first few integrated battle groups along the Pakistan border and then it will simultaneously start raising them on the China border too. "We carried out an exercise to test the new integrated battle group concept under the Western Command. The feedback from the formations and top commanders has been very positive and that is why we are going to start by raising two to three IBGs along the Pakistan border by October this year," top sources in the Indian military were quoted as saying.