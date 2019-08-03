PM to address nation on 18th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on August 18.
According to media reports Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence over the government’s one year performance. Furthermore the prime minister’s office said PM Imran has directed all ministries and divisions to submit their one year performance report.
