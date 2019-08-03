Lashkar-e-Islam commander killed in Afghanistan

BARA: A militant Commander affiliated with the banned Lashkar-e-Islam was killed in firing by a rival group in eastern Nangarhar province in Afghanistan on Friday night, sources said. The sources said that Wajid Malakdinkhel was a Commander of the Lashkar-e-Islam in Tirah valley of Khyber tribal district in 2004. He had fled to neighbouring Afghanistan along with the Lashkar-e-Islam Chief Mangal Bagh after the security forces launched military operations in the area. The sources said that the commander was shot dead after he exchanged hot words with the rival group of Qari Sulaim over some issues. The sources said that the slain commander was also involved in kidnapping of the police personnel for ransom and attacks on the security forces in Peshawar. The sources added that after fleeing to Afghanistan with Mangal Bagh, he remained loyal to him for a long time and also fought against the terrorist group Daesh. Finally, he parted ways with Mangal Bagh and went underground in Nazyan Darra in Nangarhar province.