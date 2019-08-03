Qandeel Baloch’s murder case transferred to model court

MULTAN: The murder case of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch has been transferred to model court.

According to court officials, District and Sessions Judge Suhail Ikram transferred the case to Multan model court for its early decision. Police produced her accused brother Muhammad Wasim in the court. Four other accused Mufti Abdul Qavi, Haq Nawaz, Muhammad Zafar and Abdul Basit also appeared in the model court.

The court observed police were using delaying tactics in producing the record before the court. Later the court adjourned the hearing until August 19.

In July, an Additional Sessions Judge had issued arrest warrants for the case’s investigation officer sub-inspector Noor Akbar on charges of avoiding court proceedings.

Qandeel’s father had filed an affidavit in the court stating that he had pardoned the accused and had no objection if his son was released on bail.

But, the court rejected it. Qandeel was allegedly murdered by her brother Waseem in 2016 and he confessed to his crime before the police terming his act as an honour killing.