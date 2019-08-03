PTU rejects govt plan to hand over schools to LG reps

MULTAN: The Punjab Teachers Union’s Joint Action Committee has rejected rationalisation policy and handing over public sector schools to local government councillors.

The committee also warned a long march to Islamabad and observing sit-in for 252 days after the first phase of weekly protests across the province. Talking to journalists here on Saturday, JAC chairman Rana Altaf Hussain said that the government had planned handing over public sector schools to LG representatives under the LG Act 2019. All the teachers’ bodies in the province had constituted the JAC to launch protests against rationalisation policy, he said. JAC chairman Rana Altaf Hussain demanded the government review the decision otherwise thousands of teachers in Punjab would be on roads. Rana Altaf said that the PTU elders had released schools from LG institutions after hectic struggle in 1970. He feared that the education standard would decline if the schools handed over to the LG councillors. He told that the teachers would march towards the Punjab Assembly after district headquarters protests.

Dacoit killed in ‘encounter’: An alleged dacoit was killed during a police ‘encounter’ on Multan-Lahore Road on Saturday. Reportedly, Qadirpur Rawan police had arrested alleged dacoit Mushtaq Baloch alias Kali, a resident of Khangarh. On the day of the incident, a police party was taking the accused for recovery of stolen articles when two unidentified bikers intercepted the police party and tried to get release Mushtaq from the police custody. The accused opened fire at the police, which was retaliated. In the meantime, Mushtaq sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot. The accused bikers fled. The police claimed that the alleged dacoit was killed by the firing of the bikers.