close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
August 4, 2019

Imran sends Rs10 billion defamation notice to TV anchor

Top Story

A
Agencies
August 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has sent defamation notice worth Rs10 billion to a TV anchor upon misleading propaganda about his personal life.

Counsel for PM Imran Khan Babar Awan has sent defamation notice worth Rs10 billion to the anchor upon immodest propaganda about PM's personal life. It has been said in the notice that no leniency will be showed regarding fake news about the prime minister. The anchor had made shameful claims about the personal life of Imran Khan and he also violated law and ethics after sitting on a private TV channel besides causing defamation to the reputation of the prime minister.

Babar Awan said that they will have to stop those violating laws. He added that he expects the anchor to defend his “indecent” claims in court.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story