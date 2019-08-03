close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
August 4, 2019

Sindh govt exempting newspaper ads from sales tax

August 4, 2019

KARACHI: The Information adviser, Murtaza Wahab, told the cabinet that the newspaper industry was passing through a very critical phase. Therefore, he proposed to withdraw the Sindh Sales Tax (SST) on certain advertisements published in newspapers and periodicals. The cabinet approved withdrawal of three percent SST levied on advertisements being published in newspapers. Meanwhile, The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has thanked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet for exempting the SST on newspapers, periodicals and their web editions. APNS President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali expressed their gratitude to the Sindh government for acceding to their request for withdrawal of 3% SST levied by SBR on advertisements in newspapers and periodicals. The APNS office-bearers had met the Sindh CM and SRB chairman last week and apprised them on the impact of the levy of SST and non-payment of long outstanding dues on the crisis ridden newspaper industry. The chief minister had assured that the levy will be withdrawn shortly. The APNS office-bearers hoped the long pending dues will also be paid in August as assured by the chief minister.

