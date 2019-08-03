Sanjrani urges joint Parliament sitting on Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday urged the president to summon the joint sitting of Parliament’s two chambers to discuss the latest Kashmir situation and Indian aggression across the Line of Control.

Giving his reaction to the latest Indian violation of the Line of Control and stepped human right abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Sanjrani strongly condemned the Indian unprovoked shelling and firing on the civilian population in Neelum Valley. He called on the world community to take notice of the Indian state terrorism and use of cluster bombs, which, in sheer violation of the international laws, urging the peace-loving nations to play their role in ending this aggression.

Sanjrani urged the President to immediately summon a special meeting of Parliament to deliberate on the matter and the collective stance of the entire nation as well as Parliament be put before the world community. He reiterated the people of Pakistan fully supported the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. He also emphasised that the nation stood behind the armed forces in defence of the motherland.

Meanwhile, Senate Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwala also condemned the killings of innocent people at the hands of Indian forces, flouting all the international laws and conventions. He urged the international community to contribute to a just settlement of the Kashmir issue. He called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to positively respond to US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation of Kashmir problem. President Trump has recently twice offered mediation on the long-standing issue.

Leader of Opposition in the Upper House of the Parliament, Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq also castigated Indian barbarism in Indian Occupied Kashmir and across the Line of Control. He expressed grave concern over the use of cluster bombs, being in complete violation of the world laws.

He sought intervention of the United Nations and urged the world body’s secretary general to take notice of the Indian barbarism.