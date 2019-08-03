Previous price of roti being ensured: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking measures to bring ease in the lives of the common people. Talking to the media after inaugurating tree plantation drive here, he said that provision of roti at the previous price was being ensured and no one would be allowed to increase the prices on their own.