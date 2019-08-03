Two CDA officers charge-sheeted

Islamabad : The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued charge sheet to its two deputy directors of Law Wing on charges of guilty of inefficiency and misconduct within meaning of Article 8.03 (a) & (b) of CDA Employees Service regulations, 1992 for the act of commission / omission on their part. The allegation on the part of the officers is that they have not actively pursued a case related to regularisation of services of an employee.

In this context a fact finding inquiry committee was constituted as per report of fact finding inquiry committee, the services of a horticulture supervisor, engaged on the daily wages basis, was terminated by the HRD Directorate on account of unauthorized absence from duty.

The official was got reinstated through NIRC court orders. As per rule appeal against the same decision should have been filed by the authority within stipulated time.

The Deputy Director Law should have decided at his own or in consultation with his superiors for filling of an appeal, however, it could not be decided even after lapse of one (01) year due which the case became time bared. Furthermore, writ petition filed by the Capital Development Authority against the impugned judgment of labour in Islamabad High Court was also dismissed due to non-prosecution.

Director HRD-II has been appointed as inquiry officer to conduct formal inquiry in the matter.

The accused officers have been directed to submit written defence within seven days to inquiry officer.

It is pertinent to mention here that Capital Development Authority management is taking consolidated steps to elevate and boost performance of its Law Wing. In this connection, strict directions have been issued for actively perusing court cases in different courts of law and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

Our correspondent adds: The federal government has planned to create a council to regulate and standardise education and services provided by allied health professionals and paramedics along the lines of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

Currently, allied health professionals and paramedics are unregulated.

Drafted by the national health services ministry, the Pakistan Allied Health Professional and Paramedics Council Act, 2019, will be laid before the federal cabinet for mandatory approval in its next meeting slated to be held here at the Prime Minister's Office on August 6 with Premier Imran Khan in the chair.

It will later be sent to parliament for mandatory consent to ensure its enactment.