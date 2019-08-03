close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2019

PU awards PhDs: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2019

According to a press details Madiha Sadiq d/o Muhammad Sadiq has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Molecular Screening of Stripe Rust Resistance Genes in Segregating Wheat Populations and Its Evaluation in the Field’, Hafiz Ghulam Sarwar s/o Muhammad Hanif in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Lami Ud Durari, Alkokab Ud Durri and Fiqhul Hadith (An Analytical and Research Study)’, Nuzhat Aftab d/o Aftab Ahmed Siddiqui in the subject of Statistics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Estimation of Covariance Matrix and Inference about Regression Coefficients and Autocorrelation in Heteroskedastic Regression Models’, Kishwar Munir d/o Muhammad Ashraf Munir in the subject of Political Science after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Electoral Politics of Lahore City: Voting Behavior Analysis of General Elections 2008-2013’ and Asma Sheikh d/o Ghulam Sadiq in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Synthesis and Characterization of Potentially Biologically Active Phenoxy Isobutyric Acid Derivatives’.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore