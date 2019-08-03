PU awards PhDs: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars

According to a press details Madiha Sadiq d/o Muhammad Sadiq has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Molecular Screening of Stripe Rust Resistance Genes in Segregating Wheat Populations and Its Evaluation in the Field’, Hafiz Ghulam Sarwar s/o Muhammad Hanif in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Lami Ud Durari, Alkokab Ud Durri and Fiqhul Hadith (An Analytical and Research Study)’, Nuzhat Aftab d/o Aftab Ahmed Siddiqui in the subject of Statistics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Estimation of Covariance Matrix and Inference about Regression Coefficients and Autocorrelation in Heteroskedastic Regression Models’, Kishwar Munir d/o Muhammad Ashraf Munir in the subject of Political Science after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Electoral Politics of Lahore City: Voting Behavior Analysis of General Elections 2008-2013’ and Asma Sheikh d/o Ghulam Sadiq in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Synthesis and Characterization of Potentially Biologically Active Phenoxy Isobutyric Acid Derivatives’.