Man ‘tortured’ to death

LAHORE :A man died from the alleged torture of bank recovery men in the Shadbagh police area on Saturday morning.

The victim's family said four persons who introduced themselves as representatives of a private bank and took victim Kamran into their private car to some undisclosed location. As Kamran's condition went critical, they sent him home by a cab. As he reached home, his condition worsened. He was taken to hospital where he died.

Police reached the scene and collected evidences. Further investigation is underway. Police removed the body to morgue.

IG: The IG Punjab said that sacrifices of almost 1,500 martyrs would not go in vain.

He expressed these views in an event to light candles at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Lahore. He said that despite continuous attacks on Punjab police from terrorists and anti-social elements, the morale of the force was high, rather the martyrdom of their officers and officials gave them new courage and zeal.

He said that martyrs were the asset to Punjab police and their sacrifices were the guiding path for the whole police force and their sacred mission would continue at every cost.