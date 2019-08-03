close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
Students sought for Aug 14 ceremony

Lahore

Islamabad : A total of 1,500 students of Islamabad’s government schools and colleges will participate in the August 14 flag hoisting ceremony at the Jinnah Convention Centre as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

President Dr Arif Alvi will be the chief guest in the event.

According to an official of the Federal Directorate of Education, which oversees public sector schools and colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory, the Independence Day celebrations have a special significance for the nation and this year, they’re meant to revive the historic spirit of the people at the dawn of independence in 1947.

He said a flag hoisting ceremony was a function of national level, where President Dr Arif Alvi would show up as the chief guest.

“As per instructions of the Cabinet Division, the FDE will have to provide 1,500 students in school/college uniform carrying national flags and provide them with transport facility,” he said. The official said keeping in view the sensitivity of the function, all area education officers, heads of educational institutions had been directed to ensure the presence of teachers and students for the flag hoisting ceremony, while they should extend full cooperation to the focal person (AEO Urban-II Muhammad Aftab Tariq).

