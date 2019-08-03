Illegal site office of housing scheme razed

Rawalpindi : Under the direction of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Arif Abbasi Directorate Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) taking strict action against illegal housing schemes demolished one under construction building, development, sealed site office and dismantled sign boards of illegal housing scheme namely Avenue Housing Scheme near new Islamabad International Airport.

Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA said under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 notice issued to the owner of above illegal housing scheme.

MP&TE Directorate RDA s Staff including Deputy Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others with the assistance of the police from concerned police station carried out operation near new Islamabad International Airport.

The owner of this property was running illegal housing scheme’s site office in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010. RDA advises general public that they in their own interest should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme which status declared illegal by RDA.