Distinction

LAHOREPGC bags top three positions in Punjab University B.Com results 2019. In the recently announced results of B.Com, Punjab University, PGC students proved their excellence by bagging the top three positions. Anum Shahzadi, Rabia Shahzadi and bagged top three positions by securing a total of 1181, 1177 and 1175 respectively. Thankful to Allah for His countless blessings upon them, the students thanked their parents and the administration at PGC which supported them and brought out the best in them. ***