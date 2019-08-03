close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 4, 2019

Distinction

Lahore

 
August 4, 2019

LAHOREPGC bags top three positions in Punjab University B.Com results 2019. In the recently announced results of B.Com, Punjab University, PGC students proved their excellence by bagging the top three positions. Anum Shahzadi, Rabia Shahzadi and bagged top three positions by securing a total of 1181, 1177 and 1175 respectively. Thankful to Allah for His countless blessings upon them, the students thanked their parents and the administration at PGC which supported them and brought out the best in them. ***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore