Rivers witness upsurge in flows

LAHORE : Outflows downstream Kotri Barrage into sea has increased significantly following upsurge in flows of almost all rivers.

According to water report issued by Wapda, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Saturday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: inflows 319,200 cusecs and outflows 263,900 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: inflows 74,900 cusecs and outflows 74,900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: inflows 52,300 cusecs and outflows 10,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: inflows 90,800 cusecs and outflows 66,600 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: inflows 336,000 cusecs and outflows 328,000 cusecs, Chashma: inflows 346,500 cusecs and outflows 335,400 cusecs, Taunsa: inflows 329,600 cusecs and outflows 307,900 cusecs, Panjnad: inflows 42,100 cusecs and outflows 25,900 cusecs, Guddu: inflows 234,600 cusecs and outflows 195,400 cusecs, Sukkur: inflows 178,200 cusecs and outflows 120,800 cusecs, Kotri: inflows 101,300 cusecs and outflows 69,500 cusecs. Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1536.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage 5.258 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1194.10 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage 3.974 MAF. Chashma: minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.040 MAF.