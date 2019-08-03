Christian youth embraces Islam to marry Muslim girl

LAHORE : An old saying goes that love knows no religious, social and geographical boundaries and it proved true once again by a Christian youth of Lahore, who embraced Islam to marry an 18-year-old Muslim girl of Dipalpur (Okara district).

The story of the two love birds spans over four months of secretive cellular communication between them due to the obvious reason: The religious divide. Both Amir Akram and Sakeena Bibi come from a humble background, as Amir works as a male nurse in a private hospital while Sakeena would work as a maid in a rich family’s home. In the words of Amir, “My mother works in the same house where Sakeena was working in Lahore. It was kind of love at first sight,” a blushing Amir told this scribe. “After a few months, I told my mother and family, who fully supported me after a brief argument. After the day, there was no hurdle to our way except Sakeena’s parents, who got the whiff of our affair and took her to Dipalpur by force, where they thrashed her and put her under strict surveillance,” he recounted.

However, Amir continued, “Sakeena managed to escape to Lahore and came to my home a couple of days back and we went to a lawyer, who is famous for fighting human rights cases and is running an organization for the destitute and poor, especially women.

According to Amir, the lawyer helped him become a Muslim, Muhammed Amir. After embracing Islam, Amir and Sakeena along with his two brothers, mother and the lawyer went to court where they got married as Mr & Mrs Muhammed Akram.

Sakeena said she was impressed by Amir’s mannerism, his serious and civilized attitude towards others and dedicated lover for her.

Amir is deeply impressed by Islam’s teachings for human beings and the rights given to Muslim women and men.

He said, “Islam is a religion of peace and the only reason for which it is being wrongly propagated as a religion of terrorism is because of some people’s wrongdoings and misconceptions about Islam and Muslims. Muslims are a loving and caring lot and I am proud to be a Muslim now.”