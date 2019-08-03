Monsoon may pose health threats to children

Rawalpindi : The setting in of monsoon in this region of the country may bring serious health threats for children and infants as the healthcare facilities in town including allied hospitals and private clinics have already started receiving significant influx of child patients with monsoon related health hazards including gastroenteritis, diarrhoea and other monsoon related problems.

Health experts say that at present, the trend of infections among children and infants may be termed as endemic; however, the trend might take shape of an epidemic with continuous rain spells being expected ahead. They fear epidemics of cholera and diarrhoea may hit child population in the region in the coming days particularly if parents do not take preventive measures seriously.

It is important that a great increase in number of child patients with viral and bacterial diarrhoea, gastro and cholera is reported every year in monsoon in almost all parts of the country.

The situation is well under control at the moment though the allied hospitals are receiving significant influx of patients with summer related health hazards, said Medical Superintendent at Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr. Rafiq Ahmed while talking to ‘The News’.

The incidences of certain infections among children and infants may go on rise with increase in rainfall in the coming days, he said.

It is worth mentioning here that in Pakistan, nearly 250,000 children under the age of five die each year due to diarrhoea, mainly because of the use of untreated and contaminated water and unhygienic food. The water-borne illnesses account for nearly 60 per cent of child deaths in Pakistan with approximate 630 children dying daily from diarrhoea.

According to Dr. Rafiq, parents must be sensitized on the issue and should be convinced to take extra ordinary care in handling children and infants. Only by creating awareness among public, the losses can be minimized, he said.

Experts say that to avoid diarrhoea and cholera, safe water must be given to children for drinking while boiled water should be used for preparing milk for infants. To make water safe for drinking, water must be brought to ‘rolling boil’ for 5-10 minutes otherwise it might not be safe for a child to consume.

Studies reveal that in cholera, the watery motion resembles that of rice water and dehydration is much rapid as compared to diarrhoea. Cholera is an acute infectious disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae that lives and multiplies its colonies in the small intestine. Massive watery diarrhoea is the major symptom of the infectious disease that results in dehydration. Such dramatic water loss, if left untreated, causing severe dehydration leads to thickening of blood, circulatory collapse (shock) and death. Studies reveal that a good number of cholera victims die six hours after onset of symptoms if not treated in time. Nearly 60 per cent of untreated patients die of the disease.

Senior registrar at Holy Family Hospital Dr. Zahid Minhas said good hygiene must be followed by parents and particularly mothers to safeguard their children from seasonal infections that may be life-threatening. Wash hands with soup before preparing milk for infants and children and they must be given fresh milk and food each time while leftover food should not be given to them, he said.

Experts say that children must be made habitual of washing hands with soup before and after eating and after going to toilet to avoid infections.