Minor dies after falling from roof in Moon Market

LAHORE : A 4-year-old girl died when she fell down from the third floor of a building in Moon Market on Saturday.

Victim girl Khadija lost her balance while standing on a rooftop. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Forensic experts and police reached the scene and collected evidences. Later, the victim's family refused to initiate any legal action over which the body was handed over to them.

sacked: Chief Traffic Officer Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik has dismissed two wardens and a constable from service over long absence, negligence and corruption on Saturday.

Traffic Warden Riaz was sacked over misuse of power, Warden Iftikhar over corruption and Traffic Assistant Danial over long absence.

The CTO said the City Traffic Police Lahore were strictly implementing the policy of “do work or go home” to get desirable results of traffic management.

ACE: The officers of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) should adopt zero-tolerance policy against the corrupt elements and don’t allow any type of compromise during investigation of the corrupt people.

This was stated by ACE Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees while addressing the officers in a meeting held at ACE headquarters here.

“My office is always open to the common people. They should come forward and point out the corrupt elements in society,” he said, adding strict action should be taken against those involved in corruption.

The ACE DG said that corruption was a curse which was spoiling the roots of society and destroying the social and economic structure of the country. “It also affects the progress and prosperity of the country. It is, therefore, our soul duty to do our best to eradicate this evil,” he said. Muhammad Gohar Nafees directed the ACE officers to adopt-zero tolerance policy against the corrupt elements. He advised the officers to perform their duty within the limits of law and do investigation on the principles of merit and don’t accept any type of external pressure. He said his office was open to the common people so they should identify the corrupt elements.