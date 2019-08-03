close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 4, 2019

Indian aggression has endangered peace: Buzdar

Lahore

 
August 4, 2019

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned Indian aggression on the Line of Control (LoC) by targeting civilian population with cluster ammunition.

The Indian forces are violating human rights, he said, adding that the aggression had endangered peace in the region.

The CM expressed grief over the deaths of a child and two other persons and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

He said the use of cluster ammunition to target civilian population was blatant violation of the international laws and the Geneva Convention.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore