Indian aggression has endangered peace: Buzdar

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned Indian aggression on the Line of Control (LoC) by targeting civilian population with cluster ammunition.

The Indian forces are violating human rights, he said, adding that the aggression had endangered peace in the region.

The CM expressed grief over the deaths of a child and two other persons and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

He said the use of cluster ammunition to target civilian population was blatant violation of the international laws and the Geneva Convention.