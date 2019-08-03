Buzdar pays tributes to martyred cops

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the nation would remember the sacrifices of the police martyrs who laid down their lives for peace in the country.

In his message on National Police Martyrs Day, he said that the police martyrs were the real heroes of the nation, adding the whole nation paid tribute to them.

The CM said that the police martyrs played a crucial role in the struggle to make the country peaceful.

“Police martyrs would live forever in our hearts,” he said and added that it was the responsibility of the government to look after the families of police martyrs.

"We supported the families of police martyrs in the past and we will continue doing so in future too," he added.