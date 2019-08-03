Rupee may stay stable

The rupee is expected to stay stable during the next week owing to foreign remittances related to Eidul-Azha. The low demand for import and corporate payments would also help the rupee’s recovery. Scheduled repayment for foreign debts might, however, create instability for the local currency.

During the week (July 29 to August 02), the rupee recovered Rs1.47 against the US dollar to close at Rs159.12. The recovery was attributed to remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis to their relatives on the occasion of Eidul-Azha, which will fall on August 12, 2019.

Most of profits by multinational and foreign companies for the period ended June 30, 2019 are repatriated till July.

The demand of the greenback for import payments also eased due to measures taken by the government in the budget for the fiscal year of 2019/20 to discourage imports of luxury and non-essential items.

The improved inflows can be seen in the latest weekly foreign exchange position released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $200 million to $15.062 billion for the week ended July 26, 2019 compared with $14.862 billion a week ago.

The SBP said the exchange rate depreciated 15.8 percent between June 2018 and June 2019 on real effective basis, slightly more than the 13.9 percent based on the old series.

The exchange rate in the interbank foreign exchange market closed the fiscal year at Rs160.05 to the dollar on June 30, 2019. However, the rupee recovered 90 paisas since the start of the current fiscal year.

The State Bank of Pakistan revised indices of effective exchange rates, leading to an increase in the basket of currencies included in the new calculation to 37 from 25. “…using the updated trade weights and new countries, which are provided by the IMF (International Monetary Fund) to its member countries as it has access to extensive dataset needed for calculating basket weights, State Bank of Pakistan has revised the NEER (nominal) and REER (real effective rates) series accordingly,” the State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement earlier this week.

“The new weights are calculated by the IMF on the basis of 2013-15 trade patterns in the global economy.”